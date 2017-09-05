Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Sex Issue
Everything You've Always Wanted to Know about Sexuality, Seduction, and Desire
A conversation-sparking book that explores the big questions of sexuality, seduction & sex.Read More
THE SEX ISSUE is an informative, revelatory read that gets at everything we’ve always wondered about sex and relationships. GOOP editors introduce the experts they rely on, and dive into Q&A’s on the ins and outs of sexual health, pleasure, and ways to evolve the conversations we have with ourselves, our partners, and each other.
Part 1, Seduction: Mines the deeper layers of seduction-with suggestions for assessing attraction, reigniting the flame once it’s gone out, and navigating dating, unconventional relationship scenarios, the sex toy aisle, and more.
Part 2, Sexuality: Different takes on what sexuality means, looks, and feels like today, and options for tapping into sexual power-including a chapter on strengthening libido and tantric practices to up sexual energy.
Part 3: Doing It: Antidotes to bedroom boredom, the psychology behind oral sex, how to figure out and pursue what you want-and play out fantasies that may seem beyond reach.
Part 4, Orgasm: A closer look at enduring sex myths, with expert advice on closing the orgasm gap, doing away with the pressure to perform, and the benefits of self-pleasure.
Part 5, Sex Ed: Covers the essentials (like clean lube and condoms), hormone health, and how to talk to your partner when something is up-all with an eye toward pleasure (as opposed to just avoiding calamity).
Throughout the book you’ll find goopasutra-style takes on the reality of experiences ranging from plain vanilla to ménage à trois, plus personal anecdotes from the GOOP team.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[A] fun and informative compilation of sex advice from the editors of Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle blog, Goop. The book makes strides towards inclusivity, with advice for people in same-sex and heterosexual relationships, as well as information on polyamorous relationships . . . Goop staffers share their personal experiences throughout, lending the book the feeling of a non-judgmental group of friends offering advice over a bottle of wine. Enjoyable to browse as well as to refer back to for more serious contemplation, this is a kinkier version of Our Bodies, Ourselves for wellness seekers."
—Publishers Weekly
