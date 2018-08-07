Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The World of Reading Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Reader

2 Funny Tales!

by

Illustrated by

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!


The Watermelon Seed

Oh no! I swallowed a seed!
Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.


Good Night Owl

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 72

ISBN-13: 9781368042666

What's Inside

World of Reading Level 1