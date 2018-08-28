Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The World of Reading Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

The World of Reading Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

2 Funny Tales with CD!

by

Illustrated by

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli accompanied by a word-for-word narration on CD-perfect for kids just learning to read!



The Watermelon Seed


Oh no! I swallowed a seed!

Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.



Good Night Owl


Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 72

ISBN-13: 9781368039338

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Praise

"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—The New York Times
* "Children will love this hilarious book. . . . The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "It's an expert debut."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online
