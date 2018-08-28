Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The World of Reading Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader
2 Funny Tales with CD!
This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli accompanied by a word-for-word narration on CD-perfect for kids just learning to read!
The Watermelon Seed
Oh no! I swallowed a seed!
Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.
Good Night Owl
Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—The New York Times
* "Children will love this hilarious book. . . . The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "It's an expert debut."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online