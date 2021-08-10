Baloney and Friends: Going Up!
Baloney and Friends: Going Up!

by Greg Pizzoli

Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!

Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this pitch-perfect graphic novel series. Whether it's writing the lyrics to their own original theme song, having an epic sleepover in a tent, experimenting with an incredible new device that lets them reach for the sky, or thinking deep (or deeply funny) thoughts about the world around them, this new collection of mini-tales and three mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn to draw each character with different facial expressions and emotions by following clear step-by-step instructions.

A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist

Don't miss the first book in the series, Baloney & Friends!

"A delightful read for early chapter book readers."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR BALONEY AND FRIENDS
An Amazon Best Book of the Month

"Greg Pizzoli does it again! These delightfully funny friends will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories."--- Dav Pilkey, creator of the Dog Man and Captain Underpants series

"Kids will gobble up Baloney!"--- Ben Clanton, creator of the Narwhal and Jelly series

"Porcine-ly-perfect!"--- Laurie Keller, Geisel Award-winning author of We Are Growing!

"Wild exuberance...will draw young readers right in. The breathlessness of the stories is given form in brightly colored, big-eyed characters, who...exude clear, accessible personalities. Pizzoli has managed to bring his picture book energy into comics form with a zing...making this the rare comic that serves as a fun and easy read-aloud. A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics."--- Booklist

"An amiable new graphic novel series...Pizzoli's approachable art style communicates emotions and personalities through exaggerated facial expressions that should be clear to readers moving into chapter books."--- Publishers Weekly

"The warmth, goofiness, and accessibility make this an easy pick for transitioning readers."
--- Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
