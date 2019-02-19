Join Bob and Larry as they share their joyful message for little ones: God made you special and he loves you very much! The words — the lyrics to a favorite VeggieTales song — will be familiar to every VeggieTales fan, and here they are paired with bright illustrations and a cast of familiar characters. Children can push the button to hear the Veggies singing the refrain, and they will quickly learn that God made each of us unique and he loves us deeply.