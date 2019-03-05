Endless stretches of golden sand, legendary surf, and epic outdoor experiences: Discover the true spirit of aloha with Moon Maui. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries, from your best day in each region to a ten-day Maui adventure, with coverage of neighboring islands Moloka’i and Lana’i

Strategic advice for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventurers, honeymooners, families, wellness-seekers, and more

Outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving, plus the best beaches for swimming, surfing, and snorkeling

like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving, plus the for swimming, surfing, and snorkeling Top activities and unique experiences: Drive the famous 30-mile Road to Hana or bike through misty hidden valleys. Hike through thick bamboo forests to thundering waterfalls or to the top of a dormant volcano. Snorkel with giant green sea turtles, learn how to catch the perfect wave, or embark on a whale-watching tour. Soak up the electric energy of Front Street in Lahaina, unwind at a luxurious spa, or relax on the sand and watch the sunset with a mai tai in hand

The best local flavors: Chow down on fresh fish tacos from a local food truck, savor Polynesian cuisine, and sip coconut porter beer at Hawaii's largest brewery

Expert insight from Maui local Greg Archer on how to experience the island like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on Maui’s landscape, history, and cultural customs

Handy tools including a Hawaiian phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for international visitors, families with kids, seniors and LGBTQ travelers

With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Maui.





