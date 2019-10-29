What Sound is Morning?

This beautiful companion to What Color Is Night? helps children explore and celebrate their morning routines.



At the first morning light, everything is quiet. Or is it?

Listen.



Welcome the day by exploring the subtle wonders—and exciting sounds—of the morning with this lyrical story.



In the first morning light, all might seem quiet. In this companion to What Color Is Night? Grant Snider explores the sounds—and silences—of morning. Ending in an inspiring call to action—to toss off the covers, throw open the window, and fill the world with your song—this uplifting audiobook is sure to help families feel ready to face the day. With humorous text celebrating the chipper alarm, the rumbling stomach, and the clanking garbage truck, What Sound Is Morning? is a moving and timeless look at the way each of us begins every day.