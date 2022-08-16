Free shipping on orders $35+

Mom's Family Wall Calendar 2023
This Year, Mom is Going to Keep Track of Stuff!

by Grace Farris

by Workman Calendars

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 2, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 2, 2022

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523517718

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / Motherhood

Description

The Mom’s Family Calendar that moms—and families—have come to rely on.

Grace Farris, the author of Mom Milestones and a rising star in the parenting space, is an authority on funny. And as a mom of two who balances parenthood with successful careers in both medicine and cartooning, she’s also an authority on busy. Now, she brings her hilarious, charming, and relatable-to-any-parent illustrations to the iconic Mom’s Family Calendar. The 17-month calendar-meets-planner features ingeniously designed oversize grids with five columns across the top (one for each family member) and the days of the month running down the left-hand side. There’s plenty of space for writing in everyone’s appointments, Zoom meetings, and other reminders. Includes a drop-down storage pocket and two sheets of stickers. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

