Good Company (Issue 3)

Debuting last year in the wake of her continuing bestseller In the Company of Women, Grace Bonney’s Good Company is the innovative and supportive journal for women and nonbinary creatives at every stage of life, founded on the power of inclusivity, diversity, and celebrating the differences that unite. Its mission is to provide motivation, inspiration, advice, and a vital sense of connection and community. Sharing everything from overarching philosophy and pep talks to useful, targeted advice, the debut Community Issue brought together diverse voices (including Tavi Gevinson, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Turshen, Emma Straub, Ashley C. Ford, and Beejoli Shah) and experiences (from woodworkers, tattoo artists, bakers, mental health advocates, designers, and more).



This third issue continues Good Company’s mission to provide an energetic and highly stimulating place to connect, learn, grow, and work through the challenges that women across the spectrum experience in pursuing their passions and dreams.