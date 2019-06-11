Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dear Juliet

Dear Juliet

Letters from the Lovestruck and Lovelorn to Shakespeare's Juliet in Verona

by

Every year, over 10,000 letters addressed to Juliet Capulet arrive in Verona, Italy, the famous hometown of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. These handwritten letters come from people all over the world, seeking guidance and support from Juliet herself. Capturing the pain, joy, humor, and confusion of love, the 60 letters in this book offers encouragement, comfort, hope—and a nod to the human condition. Including responses from Juliet herself, this romantic and relatable, and perfect as a Valentine’s Day gift, Dear Juliet proves that love is the universal language.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Love & Romance

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $19.95 / $24.95 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781797200064

Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews