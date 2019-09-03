Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Think Like a Pancreas
A Practical Guide to Managing Diabetes with Insulin
The all-in-one, comprehensive resource for the millions of people with diabetes who use insulin, revised and updated
Few diabetes books focus specifically on the day-to-day issues facing people who use insulin. Diabetes educator Gary Scheiner provides the tools to “think like a pancreas” — to successfully master the art and science of matching insulin to the body’s ever-changing needs. Comprehensive, free of medical jargon, and packed with useful information not readily available elsewhere, such as:
- day-to-day blood glucose control and monitoring
- designing an insulin program to best match your lifestyle
- up-to date medication and technology
- new insulin formulations and combinations
- and more
