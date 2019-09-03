The all-in-one, comprehensive resource for the millions of people with diabetes who use insulin, revised and updated





day-to-day blood glucose control and monitoring

designing an insulin program to best match your lifestyle

up-to date medication and technology

new insulin formulations and combinations

and more

Few diabetes books focus specifically on the day-to-day issues facing people who use insulin. Diabetes educator Gary Scheiner provides the tools to “think like a pancreas” — to successfully master the art and science of matching insulin to the body’s ever-changing needs. Comprehensive, free of medical jargon, and packed with useful information not readily available elsewhere, such as:With detailed information on new medications and technologies — both apps and devices — surrounding insulin, as well as new injection devices, and dietary recommendations,is the insulin users go-to guide.