Think Like a Pancreas, third edition

A Practical Guide to Managing Diabetes with Insulin

by

The all-in-one, comprehensive resource for the millions of people with diabetes who use insulin, revised and updated

Few diabetes books focus specifically on the day-to-day issues facing people who use insulin. Diabetes educator Gary Scheiner provides the tools to “think like a pancreas” — to successfully master the art and science of matching insulin to the body’s ever-changing needs. Comprehensive, free of medical jargon, and packed with useful information not readily available elsewhere, such as:
  • day-to-day blood glucose control and monitoring
  • designing an insulin program to best match your lifestyle
  • up-to date medication and technology
  • new insulin formulations and combinations
  • and more
With detailed information on new medications and technologies — both apps and devices — surrounding insulin, as well as new injection devices, and dietary recommendations, Think Like a Pancreas is the insulin users go-to guide.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases / Diabetes

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780738246680

