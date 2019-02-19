Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Paints the World

God Paints the World

by

Illustrated by

In this energetic board book, author Gary Bower takes children on a tour of God’s colorful creation. Each spread groups objects by color, such as yellow dandelions, a shining sun, and chirping finches; and brown squirrels, trees, and crunchy nuts. Color-soaked illustrations and bubbly, playful text will make the book a read-aloud favorite. Parents will love this educational board book that teaches little ones about colors and the God who created them.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Colors

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916626

Board book
