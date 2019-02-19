Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
God Loves the World
This touching board book teaches little ones that God’s children are very diverse, and very, very loved. Regardless of age, occupation, race, health, wealth, or locationâ??God cares for and loves each of his wonderfully unique children. Gary Bower’s cheerful verse tackles a potentially challenging topic with ease. Parents and little ones will love the book’s lush illustrations and inclusive message: “God loves all so very much!á¿¿
Board book
