God Loves the World

This touching board book teaches little ones that God’s children are very diverse, and very, very loved. Regardless of age, occupation, race, health, wealth, or locationâ??God cares for and loves each of his wonderfully unique children. Gary Bower’s cheerful verse tackles a potentially challenging topic with ease. Parents and little ones will love the book’s lush illustrations and inclusive message: “God loves all so very much!á¿¿
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Social Topics

On Sale: September 5th 2017

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916619

Board book
