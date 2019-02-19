Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
God Grows Our World
This lively book celebrates the flourishing of all living things. A tiny seed grows into a tree, a rose bud blooms, and a butterfly bursts from her cocoon as children read along. Cheerful verse infuses every color-packed spread with the vibrant hum of life. Parents will love this educational board book that teaches children that God grows everything, even the seeds of faith planted in a child's heart.
