Rich Dad Advisors: Loopholes of Real Estate, 2nd Edition

Loopholes of Real Estate is for the first time as well as seasoned investors. It reveals the legal and tax strategies used by the rich for generations to acquire and benefit from real estate investments. The audiobook clearly identifies how these loopholes can be used together to maximize your income and protect your investments.
Written in easy to understand language, this audiobook demystifies the legal and tax aspect of investing with easy-to-follow, real-life examples.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use