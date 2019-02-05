Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Open Heart Club
A Story about Birth and Death and Cardiac Surgery
This history of the heart and cardiac medicine–as told by a writer with a congenital heart defect–ponders issues of mortality, empathy, and the things that make us human.
Born in 1966 with a congenital heart defect known as the tetralogy of Fallot, Gabriel Brownstein entered the world just as doctors were learning to operate on conditions like his. He received a life-saving surgery at five years old, and since then has ridden wave after wave of medical innovation, a series of interventions that have kept his heart beating.
The Open Heart Club is both a memoir of a life on the edge of medicine’s reach and a history of the remarkable people who have made such a life possible. It begins with the visionary anatomists of the seventeenth century, tells the stories of the doctors (all women) who invented pediatric cardiology, and includes the lives of patients and physicians struggling to understand the complexities of the human heart. In the tradition of Oliver Sacks’ A Leg to Stand On and Andrew Solomon’s The Noonday Demon, this is a far-reaching book full of eye-opening research and compassionate, riveting storytelling.
"A compelling plunge into a dark subject by one of the most engagingly honest and warmly sympathetic narrators you'll ever meet."—Phillip Lopate, author of To Show and to Tell
"The Open Heart Club is a truly heartrending story of one man's lifelong struggle with heart disease, backed up with a powerfully well written history of the people whose discoveries have kept him alive."—Mimi Swartz, author of Ticker: The Quest to Create an Artificial Heart
"This is an extraordinary book, one that artfully weaves Brownstein's poignant personal recollections together with a fascinating history of ideas and innovations that have ushered in the era of modern surgery. Anyone who cares about medicine, technology, longevity-or the human heart-needs to read this."—Jon Gertner, author of The Idea Factory: Bell Labs and the Great Age of American Innovation
"Surgery is a miracle. It's easy to forget how radical it is for a doctor to cut into our bodies, make repairs, and close us up again. Life, too, is miraculous, and this is also easy to forget as we go about our daily lives. The Open Heart Club is a tribute to both. This is the story of one man's life and Life itself. Meticulously researched and written with beauty and wonder, this is a story that will make you marvel at every beat of your own open heart."—Tayari Jones, author of An American Marriage