My Little Pony: Twilight Sparkle's Spell

Ever since Twilight Sparkle became a princess, her life has felt topsy-turvy! She asks her old friend Princess Cadance for some advice. Cadance tells Twilight about a magic spell that helped her follow her heart when she became a princess. Twilight Sparkle decides this spell is just what she needs for her new role and sets off on an adventure!

Printed in special colored ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Twilight Sparkle and the Crystal Heart Spell!

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780316488112

