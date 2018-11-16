Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Twilight Sparkle's Spell
Ever since Twilight Sparkle became a princess, her life has felt topsy-turvy! She asks her old friend Princess Cadance for some advice. Cadance tells Twilight about a magic spell that helped her follow her heart when she became a princess. Twilight Sparkle decides this spell is just what she needs for her new role and sets off on an adventure!
Printed in special colored ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Twilight Sparkle and the Crystal Heart Spell!
© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
