My Little Pony: Rarity's Charity
Rarity is so stupendously excited to bond with her new apprentice, Charity, over fashion, glitz, and glamour. But when Charity dyes her mane and tail to look more like Rarity and begins copying her every move, Rarity realizes that this pony is a problem! How will Rarity show Charity that the best pony to be is yourself?
Printed entirely in violet ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Rarity and the Curious Case of Charity!
© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.