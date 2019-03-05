Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Rarity's Charity

My Little Pony: Rarity's Charity

by


Rarity is so stupendously excited to bond with her new apprentice, Charity, over fashion, glitz, and glamour. But when Charity dyes her mane and tail to look more like Rarity and begins copying her every move, Rarity realizes that this pony is a problem! How will Rarity show Charity that the best pony to be is yourself?

Printed entirely in violet ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Rarity and the Curious Case of Charity!

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $5.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780316492973

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound