My Little Pony: Rainbow Dash's Double Dare

Rainbow Dash loves the Daring Do books! But when a new one comes out, everyone else starts loving them, too! In order to prove to her friends that she’s Daring Do’s BIGGEST and BEST fan, Rainbow Dash decides to be just as brave as her hero. How daring can one pony be?

Printed in special colored ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Rainbow Dash and the Daring Do Double Dare!





© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.