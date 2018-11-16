My Little Pony: Pinkie Pie's Party

When the Pie Family Rock Farm is in trouble, Pinkie Pie wants to help in the funnest way she knows–by planning a super-duper, rockin’ party! But Pinkie’s family thinks the farm needs to be saved in a serious way–not with a party. What will Pinkie Pie do?

Printed in special colored ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Pinkie Pie and the Rockin’ Ponypalooza Party!