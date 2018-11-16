Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Pinkie Pie's Party

by


When the Pie Family Rock Farm is in trouble, Pinkie Pie wants to help in the funnest way she knows–by planning a super-duper, rockin’ party! But Pinkie’s family thinks the farm needs to be saved in a serious way–not with a party. What will Pinkie Pie do?

Printed in special colored ink with brand-new illustrations throughout, young readers are sure to love this adaptation of My Little Pony: Pinkie Pie and the Rockin’ Ponypalooza Party!

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780316488075

