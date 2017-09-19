THE EXPLOSIVE, APOCALYPTIC FIRST THRILLER BY THE AUTHOR OF Acts of Vanishing. The future of humankind rests in the hands of a disgraced military code-breaker and a journalist–his ex-wife.



William Sandberg, once a well-respected military cryptologist, is a ruined man. His career is in shambles, his marriage is over, and he’s succumbed to a deep depression.



But William’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed. A nameless, top-secret organization abducts him and tasks him with a daunting mission: decode a message that will reveal the disastrous prophecies hidden in our DNA before it is too late.



Meanwhile, William’s ex-wife Christina sets out to find him. She connects with an eccentric group at a mysterious chateau in the Alps, where the secret organization is plotting the destruction of humankind–unless the ex-lovers can reunite and put a stop to the plan.



A thrilling, globe-spanning novel about humanity on the verge of crisis, Chain of Events explodes and then reconfigures the ties that bind us to one another.



