Chain of Events
A Novel
THE EXPLOSIVE, APOCALYPTIC FIRST THRILLER BY THE AUTHOR OF Acts of Vanishing. The future of humankind rests in the hands of a disgraced military code-breaker and a journalist–his ex-wife.Read More
William Sandberg, once a well-respected military cryptologist, is a ruined man. His career is in shambles, his marriage is over, and he’s succumbed to a deep depression.
But William’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed. A nameless, top-secret organization abducts him and tasks him with a daunting mission: decode a message that will reveal the disastrous prophecies hidden in our DNA before it is too late.
Meanwhile, William’s ex-wife Christina sets out to find him. She connects with an eccentric group at a mysterious chateau in the Alps, where the secret organization is plotting the destruction of humankind–unless the ex-lovers can reunite and put a stop to the plan.
A thrilling, globe-spanning novel about humanity on the verge of crisis, Chain of Events explodes and then reconfigures the ties that bind us to one another.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Olsson lines up a sympathetic and well-developed cast of characters, inserts them into some interesting places, and allows very few dull moments, especially once the action really gets rolling. An end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it thriller featuring two unlikely, but very likeable protagonists."—Kirkus Reviews
"Olsson's debut, a world-in-peril thriller, gets high marks for developing an original concept and building suspense."—Publishers Weekly
"Distinctly cinematic.... A colorful blockbuster thriller."—The Independent (UK)
"Secrets are unveiled with a masterful sense of pace.... Olsson has the page-turning power of Michael Crichton."—The Sun (UK)