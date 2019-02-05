It's You I Like

Show a loved one you care with this DIY gift book inspired by quotes and song lyrics from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The pages offer 46 fill-in-the-blank spreads that, once completed, become a unique and personalized way to say, “I like you just the way you are.” It’s a unique gift the recipient will cherish for years to come.
