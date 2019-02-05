It's You I Like
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

It's You I Like

A Mister Rogers Fill-In Book

by Fred Rogers

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762495795

USD: $12  /  CAD: $16

ON SALE: October 8th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 96

Select a format:

Hardcover
Diary Trade Paperback
Tell your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend “it’s you I like” with this charming fill-in book featuring prompts inspired by the wise Mister Rogers and his memorable quotes.

Show a loved one you care with this DIY gift book inspired by quotes and song lyrics from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The pages offer 46 fill-in-the-blank spreads that, once completed, become a unique and personalized way to say, “I like you just the way you are.” It’s a unique gift the recipient will cherish for years to come.

More Mister Rogers Titles to enjoy

It's You I Like

It's You I Like

Buy the Book

Tell your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend "it's you I like" with this charming fill-in book featuring prompts inspired by the wise Mister Rogers and his memorable quotes.Show a loved one you care with this DIY gift book inspired by quotes and song lyrics from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The… Read More

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: A Journal

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: A Journal

Buy the Book

This keepsake journal -- with a cozy flocked cover inspired by Mister Rogers' iconic red cardigan -- is a wonderful way to celebrate and remember your favorite friendly neighbor.Interspersed throughout the journal's blank pages are charming photographs from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood as well as memorable quotes and song lyrics from… Read More