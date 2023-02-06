Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Una noche más para la Navidad (One Good Night 'til Christmas)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Celebra la Navidad con este libro alegre y festivo. También está disponible a la venta la edición en inglés: One Good Night ‘til Christmas.
¡El gran día está casi aquí! Solo queda "una noche más" para la Navidad. Mientras los niños se van a dormir, ansían toda la diversión que conlleva celebrar su día festivo favorito con sus seres amados. ¡Saben que el día siguiente conlleva villancicos, decoraciones, y galletas! Vive las tradiciones familiares con esta cartilla festiva encantadora.
Celebrate Christmas with this bright, joyful book. English board book edition, One Good Night 'til Christmas, also available for purchase.
The day is almost here! It's only "one more goodnight" until Christmas. As children go to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with the best Christmas songs, decorations, and cookies! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.
¡El gran día está casi aquí! Solo queda "una noche más" para la Navidad. Mientras los niños se van a dormir, ansían toda la diversión que conlleva celebrar su día festivo favorito con sus seres amados. ¡Saben que el día siguiente conlleva villancicos, decoraciones, y galletas! Vive las tradiciones familiares con esta cartilla festiva encantadora.
Celebrate Christmas with this bright, joyful book. English board book edition, One Good Night 'til Christmas, also available for purchase.
The day is almost here! It's only "one more goodnight" until Christmas. As children go to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with the best Christmas songs, decorations, and cookies! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use