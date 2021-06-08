One Good Night 'til Easter
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

One Good Night 'til Easter

by Frank Berrios

Illustrated by Ramon Olivera

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316311861

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 8th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Spring into the fun of Easter with a variety of families in this bright, joyful board book.

The big day is almost here! It's only "one more good night" until Easter. As children go to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with egg hunts, the best Easter clothes, and outings to church! Experience unique familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

One Good Night