Fire in the Lake

The Vietnamese and the Americans in Vietnam

by

Read by

Frances FitzGerald’s landmark history of Vietnam and the Vietnam War, “A compassionate and penetrating account of the collision of two societies that remain untranslatable to one another.” (New York Times Book Review)

This magisterial work, based on Frances FitzGerald’s many years of research and travels, takes us inside the history of Vietnam–the traditional, ancestor-worshiping villages, the conflicts between Communists and anti-Communists, Catholics and Buddhists, generals and monks, the disruption created by French colonialism, and America’s ill-fated intervention–and reveals the country as seen through Vietnamese eyes.

Originally published in 1972, FIRE IN THE LAKE was the first history of Vietnam written by an American, and subsequently won the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize, and the National Book Award. With a clarity and insight unrivaled by any author before it or since, Frances FitzGerald illustrates how America utterly and tragically misinterpreted the realities of Vietnam.
Genre: Nonfiction / History / Asia / Southeast Asia

On Sale: March 6th 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549141249

Edition: Unabridged

