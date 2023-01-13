Creatures of the Rainforest

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This giant, colorful poster activity book invites kids ages 4-8 to complete the scene by by adding 50 sticker puzzle pieces, all featuring creatures who inhabit rainforests around the world. From insects like fireflies, preying mantis, scorpions, and Hercules beetles to mammals and reptiles like the squirrel monkey, pangolin, poison dart frog, and jaguar, and birds such as the sparkling violet-ear hummingbird and the harpy eagle, kids will love following the clues to match the creature to its place on the poster. The completed poster, measuring 15 x 28 1/2 inches, makes a stunning piece of wall art that kids can proudly display on their bedroom wall.