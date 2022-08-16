Free shipping on orders $35+
So Money Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
A Year of Managing Your Money, Your Life, and Your Dreams
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A year of managing your money, your life, and your dreams.
Farnoosh Torabi is a personal finance superstar, truly committed to mapping out a secure financial future—and in this calendar, readers will find a daily nugget of advice, inspiration, or strategy. Give your money meaning by envisioning where it will take you in a few years. When building that emergency savings account, create a series of small goals that will eventually lead up to a full 6–9 months of savings. Plus how to embrace a little risk in the stock market, steps to boosting your credit score, and why you should designate a family CFO. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
