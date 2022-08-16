Free shipping on orders $35+

So Money Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
So Money Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

A Year of Managing Your Money, Your Life, and Your Dreams

by Farnoosh Torabi

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Oct 18, 2022

Description

A year of managing your money, your life, and your dreams.

Farnoosh Torabi is a personal finance superstar, truly committed to mapping out a secure financial future—and in this calendar, readers will find a daily nugget of advice, inspiration, or strategy. Give your money meaning by envisioning where it will take you in a few years. When building that emergency savings account, create a series of small goals that will eventually lead up to a full 6–9 months of savings. Plus how to embrace a little risk in the stock market, steps to boosting your credit score, and why you should designate a family CFO. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

