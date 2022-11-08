Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

A Dangerous Book
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Dangerous Book

by Farhan Burdah

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $13.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538724149

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Espionage

Description

A Dangerous Book introduces the indelible Irfan Mirza, a Desi Muslim with a dark past who is the ideal hero for a brand-new series that puts a fresh spin on the thriller genre. 

After being temporarily unreachable for a deep‑deniability protection job for a Saudi prince, Irfan boots up his phone to discover a series of messages from his estranged wife, an academic who appears to have stumbled upon an incredibly dangerous secret that has landed her in police “protection” in Karachi, Pakistan—not a place you want to be jailed as an American accused of blasphemy.

Irfan leaps into action only to realize that freeing his wife is more complex than a simple jailbreak—and soon both her life and his daughter’s lie in the balance, as well as the fate of a potentially explosive secret.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less