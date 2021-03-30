In their first book together, Grammy award-winning American Idol Fantasia Barrino and her husband, businessman Kendall Taylor will share what a Godly marriage looks like and what submission means in today’s world.









Fantasia and Kendall were two successful, hardworking “alphas” in their own right before they met. In MY KING/MY QUEEN, they will share stories and advice on how they were able to form a partnership and follow a relationship model that has proven successful, allowing them to find a harmonious work/family rhythm. The Taylors offer transparency and authenticity in a manner that is not common among celebrities and that is accessible and encouraging to all couples.

Grammy winning American Idol Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor, founder of Salute1st, a Leadership & Training Academy, married three weeks after they met. Six years later, their marriage has become a beacon of hope and love on social media, buoyed by Fantasia and Kendall’s ability to offer down to earth advice based on their mutual faith in God, incredible work ethics, and humble characters.