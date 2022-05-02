How Medicine Works and When it Doesn't
How Medicine Works and When it Doesn't

Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy

by F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538723609

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: January 24th 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / Medical / Health Care Delivery

PAGE COUNT: 320

An insightful, highly researched book that breaks down medical science and rebuilds trust between doctors and patients.
 
We live in an age of medical miracles. Never in the history of humankind has so much talent and energy been harnessed to cure disease. So why does it feel like it’s getting harder to live our healthiest lives? Why does it seem like “experts” can’t agree on anything, and why do our interactions with medical professionals feel less personal, less honest, and less impactful than ever?

Through personal anecdotes and historical case studies, Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a physician and researcher from the Yale School of Medicine, explains how and why the doctor-patient relationship has eroded in recent years and illuminates how profit-driven companies—from big Pharma to healthcare corporations—have corrupted what should have been medicine’s golden age. By clarifying the realities of the medical field today, Dr. Wilson gives readers the tools they need to make informed decisions, from evaluating the validity of medical information online to helping caregivers advocate for their loved ones, in the doctor’s office and with the insurance company.

Ultimately, Dr. Wilson wants readers to understand medicine and medical science the way he does: as an imperfect and often frustrating field, but still the best option for getting well. To rebuild trust between patients, doctors, medicine, and science, we need to be honest, we need to know how to spot misinformation, and we need to avoid letting skepticism ferment into cynicism. For it is only by redefining “good medicine”—science that is well-researched, rational, safe, effective, and delivered with compassion, empathy, and trust—that the doctor-patient relationship can be truly healed. 

Praise

"There is a dire need for better—more honest—conversations between doctors and patients. This book is a crucial step towards this. An insightful and compassionate look at how we can start to fix what might be broken."—Emily Oster, author of the New York Times bestseller Crib Sheet, Expecting Better, and The Family Firm
“Perhaps the most honest and brave book about healthcare you’ll ever read. Certainly the most useful!”—Danielle Ofri, MD, PhD, Author of When We Do Harm and What Doctors Feel
