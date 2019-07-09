The Affordable Care Act at 10





On the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — arguably the most significant piece of social legislation in over a half-century — this collection of essays from a number of leading policymakers, academics, journalists, lawyers, and healthcare providers examines the law’s legacy so far.





The ACA sought to dramatically expand health insurance coverage — and reform health care delivery in America in the process. Ten years later, after surviving several bruising political and legal battles, the law has both fallen short of its original ambitions and proven more influential than anticipated.





As the country continues to grapple with the ACA’s legacy, this collection — which includes contributions from former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius, former US Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor — provides a thorough accounting of where the law has succeeded and where it is still failing to deliver on its promise to transform our nation’s health care system.