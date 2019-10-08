Exploding Kittens: A Field Guide to Unusual Cats

A comprehensive spotter’s guide for cat lovers and Exploding Kittens enthusiasts everywhere.



With inspiration from the #1 best-selling card game, this hilarious one-of-a-kind field guide features 40 of the most frequently encountered cats from the Exploding Kittens universe — including dozens of brand-new breeds.



Entries identify the cat’s origin, appearance, eating and mating rituals, natural habitat, and habits and behavior, as well as where to look for them in the wild. Profiles are brought to life with vivid art illustrated by The Oatmeal in this perfectly portable guide, an essential companion for any cat watcher’s collection.

