The oral history and exploration of the cultural impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the classic, ground-breaking television show still adored by fans old and new, from pop culture critic and lifelong devotee of the show Evan Ross Katz, social media's foremost Sarah Michelle Gellar historian.



Over the course of its seven-year run, Buffy the Vampire Slayer cultivated a loyal fandom and featured a strong, complex female lead, at a time when such a character was a rarity. In Into Every Generation, pop culture critic Evan Ross Katz will explore the show’s history and cultural relevance through a book that is part oral history, part celebration, and part memoir of a very personal fandom that has universal resonance. Katz—with the help of the show’s cast, creators, and crew—will reveal that although the show contributed to important conversations about gender, sexuality, and feminism, it was not free of internal strife and controversy. Men—both on screen and off—would taint its reputation as a feminist masterpiece, and changing networks would drastically change the show’s tone and the lives of its cast. How those disruptions impact the show’s production, the lives of its cast members, and, more broadly, pop culture will be examined. Katz will address these issues and more, including interviews with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield and many more, as well as conversations with celebrity Buffy fanatics and friends of the cast including Stacey Abrams, Cynthia Erivo, Lee Pace, Claire Saffitz, Tavi Gevinson, and Selma Blair. Furthermore, Into Every Generation will explore the very notion of fandom, and the ways a show like Buffy can influence not only how we see the world but how we exist within it.