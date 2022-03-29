A fascinating joint biography of Elizabeth I and Catherine de' Medici, which explores how their complex 30-year relationship redefined the course of history.



Sixteenth-century Europe was a hostile world dominated by court politics and patriarchal structures, and yet against all odds, two women rose to power: Elizabeth I and Catherine de' Medici.



One a Virgin Queen who ruled her kingdom alone, and the other a clandestine leader who shaped the dynasties of Europe through her children. Much has been written about these two iconic women but nothing has been said of their complicated relationship—thirty years of friendship, competition and conflict that would change the face of Europe.



This is a story of two remarkable visionaries. It is also a tale of ceaseless calculation, of love and rivalry, of war and wisdom—and of female power in a male world. Shining new light on their legendary kingdoms Blood, Fire and Gold provides a new way of looking at two of history's most powerful women, and how they shaped each other as profoundly as they shaped the course of history. This is a lively and meticulously researched book that moves cleverly from the intimate details of female lives to the big power struggles of Europe during the period.

