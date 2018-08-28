Say goodnight to America’s man-child-in-chief in this bestselling, wickedly funny parody.





In the very classy room

There was a golden mirror

And a silver spoon

And a broadcast of —

A half-baked story from a fake newsroom . . .





GOODNIGHT TRUMP opens in the very classy golden bedroom of the White House, where it is bedtime for the 45th President of the United States. Readers can encourage this very stable genius to bid goodnight to some of his favorite treasures: a drawer overflowing with subpoenas, a Russian nesting doll that opens page by page to reveal a secret message, a thriving swamp just outside his window, and much more.



Turn out the lights on Trump’s America with this hilarious yet poignant call to action.





The full list of narrators for this audiobook includes: Wes Studi, DeLana Studi, Ellen Archer, Sam Archer Esner, Robert Petkoff, Susan Wands, James Langton, Sophie Langton, Olivia Langton, Liam Langton, Ade M’Cormack, Paula Andrea, Feodor Chin, ViViAnn Yes, Jeanette Illidg, Nicholas Tecosky, Robin Miles, Asher Du Ford, Erich Origen, Aimee Ollman, Yaser Bantan, Kyle Chapple, and Paul-Mikel Williams.

PLEASE NOTE: When you purchase this title, the accompanying PDF will be available in your Audible Library along with the audio.



