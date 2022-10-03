Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
The Edge of Summer
Description
Fans of Sarah Dessen and Morgan Matson will be swept away by this big-hearted novel about one girl navigating first loss and first love during her summer on Cape Cod.
Saving the whales has been Coriander Cabot and her best friend Ella’s dream since elementary school. But when tragedy strikes, Cor is left to complete the list of things they wanted to accomplish before college alone, including a marine biology internship on Cape Cod.
Cor's summer of healing and new beginnings turns complicated when she meets Mannix, a local lifeguard who completely takes her breath away. But she knows whatever she has with Mannix might not last, and that her focus should be on rescuing the humpback whales from entanglement. As the tide changes, Cor finds herself distracted and struggling with her priorities.
Can she follow her heart and keep her promise to the whales and her best friend?
What's Inside
Praise
"Reading The Edge of Summer feels like spreading your arms wide and letting the summer sun warm your face and the wind off the ocean almost lift you off the ground. A gorgeous, evocative story of love, friendship, new beginnings, and navigating the valley of grief."—Jeff Zentner, Morris Award-winning author of The Serpent King and In the Wild Light
"The feeling of summer transformed into a heartwarming book that is a love letter to Cape Cod, whales, and the beauty of life."—Crystal Maldonado, author of No Filter and Other Lies and Fat Chance, Charlie Vega
"A heartfelt story that demonstrates the power kindness and acceptance can have on a person.... This is a great beachy YA romance that is perfect for fans of Sarah Dessen and Jenny Han."—SLJ
"The narrative’s strong ecological message and George’s Words (Composed of Sea and Sky) expertly drawn seaside setting make for a pensive summer romance."—Publishers Weekly