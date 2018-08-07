Yes Way Rosé Blank Journal

Add a touch of rosé vibes to list-making and note-taking with the Yes Way RoséJournal, a striking hardcover notebook full of cheeky puns, playful photos, and beautifully designed spaces to write.
Incorporating the bold graphic identity, pun-infused one-liners, and whimsical spirit of the brand Yes Way Rosé, this journal captures the lighthearted joy of pink wine. With a sophisticated hardcover binding treatment, fresh design, and playful visuals, the Yes Way RoséJournal will bring those happy rosé vibes to journalers everywhere.
This journal features:
- Hardcover, matte-laminated binding treatment with a lay-flat spine.
- Full-color interior pages with graphic type quotes and full-page photographs.
