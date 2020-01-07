The Mindful Traveler Journal

Be present in the journey and give purpose to your travels both near and far with this travel-friendly journal.
Whether you use this for a weekend getaway or a month-long global excursion, you will find encouragement to be mindful of the present moment and enjoy the journey.
Features:
- Acid-free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Lightly ruled space for lists, dreams, plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Full-color interior design
- Expandable back pocket
