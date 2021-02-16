FORTNITE (Official): The Ultimate Trivia Book

Are you a true Fortnite expert? Find out in this official Epic Games trivia book, featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.



Packed with hundreds of quiz questions in five different levels of difficulty, this official trivia book from Epic Games is jam-packed with Battle Royale brainteasers to test your Fortnite expertise. Whether you're new to the game or an old hand, these questions will level up your knowledge and provide hours of fun. Are you up for the challenge? Your trivia test starts here!