FORTNITE (Official): The Ultimate Locker

This is the essential resource Fortnite fans have been waiting for–the definitive guide to Fortnite Chapter One, featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.





The Ultimate Locker features all your favorite Outfits, pets, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, contrails, and emotes from Seasons 1 to X, jam-packed into a single book and brought to you exclusively by Epic Games. Arranged season by season and including rarity values, set information, and fun facts throughout, this is a must-have reference for all Fortnite fans.



