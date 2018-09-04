Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Softcover Ruled Journal
An OFFICIAL Battle Royale softcover journal from Epic Games, creators of FORTNITE, the BIGGEST gaming brand in the world. Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm with this fantastic journal – featuring the infamous Llama Piñata, with some of your favorite avatars hiding inside!Read More
· 192 pages, lined for neat notes
· Flexibound with softcover and elastic closure
· Full-color endpapers featuring the most popular avatars
· Printed in Italy
· Officially licensed Epic Games merchandise
A must-have for every Fortnite fan!
· 4-1/4″ x 5-3/4″
