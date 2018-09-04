Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Softcover Ruled Journal

by

An OFFICIAL Battle Royale softcover journal from Epic Games, creators of FORTNITE, the BIGGEST gaming brand in the world. Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm with this fantastic journal – featuring the infamous Llama Piñata, with some of your favorite avatars hiding inside!

A must-have for every Fortnite fan!

· 4-1/4″ x 5-3/4″
· 192 pages, lined for neat notes
· Flexibound with softcover and elastic closure
· Full-color endpapers featuring the most popular avatars
· Printed in Italy
· Officially licensed Epic Games merchandise

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780316531382

Hachette Books Logo
What's Inside

