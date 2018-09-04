Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Pocket Notebook - Purple

by

An OFFICIAL Battle Royale pocket notebook from Epic Games, creators of FORTNITE, the BIGGEST gaming brand in the world. Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm, with this bright and bold notebook, featuring Cuddle Team Leader and Teknique. Perfect for school, work or keeping track of your wins!

A must-have for every Fortnite fan!

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780316531368

