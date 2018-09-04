Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
FORTNITE (Official): Outfits
Collectors' Edition
From the fun to the fearsome, discover the best Outfits in the ONLY official collectors’ guide from Epic Games, including exclusive concept art and insights from legendary gamers and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.
What do you have in your locker? Keep track of your Outfits and find new favorites in the only official collectors’ guide from Epic Games!
You’ll be able to:
- KEEP TRACK OF YOUR FAVORITES: Look back on Fortnite’s most popular Outfits and make note of the rare ones you might have missed in the first seven seasons!
- PEEK BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn the stories behind your favorite Outfits and admire Epic’s exclusive concept art!
- HEAR FROM THE LEGENDS THEMSELVES: Find out what well-known gamers think of your favorite Outfits.
- BE COOL AND CUSTOMIZE: Discover all of the contrails, gliders, harvesting tools, and back bling you need to complete your look!
Whether you choose to be Wild Card or Whiplash, Beef Boss or Burnout, your look says a lot about you–so take one last look in the mirror and LET’S GO!
