FORTNITE (Official): How to Draw 2
Grab your pencil and get ready to draw more of your favorite Outfits, back bling, and weapons with Epic Games’ second official how to draw book! This all-new collection includes step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your sketches as epic as your in-game achievements and features the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.
In this legendary guide, learn to draw over 30 more of the game’s most popular icons–from the best Outfits to the most-envied back bling and gliders. You’ll go step-by-step with easy-to-follow instructions from rough sketch to detailed finish.
INCLUDES:
- 18 classic Outfits
- 5 awesome weapons
- The most iconic back bling and gliders
- Drawing guide
- Expert art tips, including how to draw figures and perspective
YOU TOO can create drawings that will inspire fear in your enemies.
