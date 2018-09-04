Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Hardcover Ruled Journal
An OFFICIAL Battle Royale hardcover journal from Epic Games, creators of FORTNITE, the BIGGEST gaming brand in the world. Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm with this deluxe vegan-leather journal, featuring some of your favorite emotes!Read More
A must-have for every Fortnite fan!
· 192 pages, lined for neat notes
· Flexibound with hardcover and elastic closure
· Full-color endpapers featuring the most popular avatars
· Printed in Italy
· Officially licensed Epic Games merchandise
