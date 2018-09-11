FORTNITE (Official): Battle Royale Survival Guide





Win it all with exclusive tips and tricks in Epic Games’ ONLY official Battle Royale handbook, including sleek full-color tutorials and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.





Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player sharpening your skills, get ready to dominate Battle Royale! With this essential guide, you’ll master key areas of the game, dazzle your friends, and outwit your opponents with clever battle tactics.





You’ll learn:

SNEAKY SURVIVAL TACTICS: Smart ways to use the Storm to your benefit, top tips for building your way out of trouble, and the best ways to blend into the environment.

Smart ways to use the Storm to your benefit, top tips for building your way out of trouble, and the best ways to blend into the environment. THE ULTIMATE ISLAND GUIDE: Key places to land and loot and how to get around the island with ease.





This book is perfect for fans of ALL ages and offers you a competitive edge straight from Epic Games!