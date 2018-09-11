Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

FORTNITE (Official): Battle Royale Survival Guide

FORTNITE (Official): Battle Royale Survival Guide

by


Win it all with exclusive tips and tricks in Epic Games’ ONLY official Battle Royale handbook, including sleek full-color tutorials and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player sharpening your skills, get ready to dominate Battle Royale! With this essential guide, you’ll master key areas of the game, dazzle your friends, and outwit your opponents with clever battle tactics.

You’ll learn:
  • HOW TO FIGHT BETTER AND SMARTER: Crazy and creative ideas for using game elements to your advantage, whether playing solo or in a squad.
  • SNEAKY SURVIVAL TACTICS: Smart ways to use the Storm to your benefit, top tips for building your way out of trouble, and the best ways to blend into the environment.
  • THE ULTIMATE ISLAND GUIDE: Key places to land and loot and how to get around the island with ease.

This book is perfect for fans of ALL ages and offers you a competitive edge straight from Epic Games!

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Video & Electronic Games

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 112

ISBN-13: 9780316491280

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy it now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews