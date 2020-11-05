Fortnite (Official): 2022 Calendar

Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm with this epic calendar, featuring some of your favorite avatars. Plus, there’s plenty of space to write in your plans for when you’re not playing Fortnite – a must to keep you organized in 2022!
- Features popular Fortnite Outfits
- 12 inches x 12 inches (24 inches in length when opened out)
- Printed on high quality paper, with a hole for easy hanging
- Officially licensed Epic Games merchandise
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use