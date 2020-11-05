Fortnite (Official): 2022 Calendar
Fortnite (Official): 2022 Calendar

by

RP Studio

Calendar / ISBN-13: 9780762473908

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $17.99

ON SALE: July 20th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Video & Electronic

PAGE COUNT: 24

Calendar
Show off your love for the game that took the world by storm with this epic calendar, featuring some of your favorite avatars. Plus, there’s plenty of space to write in your plans for when you’re not playing Fortnite – a must to keep you organized in 2022!
  • Features popular Fortnite Outfits
  • 12 inches x 12 inches (24 inches in length when opened out)
  • Printed on high quality paper, with a hole for easy hanging
  • Officially licensed Epic Games merchandise

